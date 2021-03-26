Man dies of burns as girlfriend throws acid on him in Agra

A man died of severe burns here on Thursday after a woman he was in a relationship with allegedly threw acid on him in a fit of rage as he was getting married to someone else, police said.

Sonam, a nurse at a private hospital here, and Devendra, an assistant at a pathology lab, knew each other for a long time and were in a relationship, they said.

But she was angry with Devendra as he was going to marry another person, the police added.

On Thursday, the woman asked the man to come to her place on the pretext of fixing a fan, Agra Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohan Botre said.

As Devendra arrived at her house, she attacked him with acid, he added.

The man was admitted to a hospital in Sikandra with burn injuries where he died, the SP said, adding that the woman was arrested.

He said the accused also suffered burns and was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

