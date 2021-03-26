Left Menu

Man held for gunning down youth last week: Police

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 26-03-2021 00:27 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 00:27 IST
The Bulandshahr police has arrested a man allegedly involved in gunning down a youth last week when he was returning from his field along with his family members and a police constable deployed for their security.

The police identified the arrested accused as Harendra Dagar, who along with his accomplices had allegedly opened fire at the family, comprising Sandeep, his father Dharampal, mother Ravindri Devi and security personnel Pushpendra in Dhanaura village under the Kakore police station area.

Dagar was arrested from Gurjar Chowk of the Sikandarabad area on a tip-off, a Kakore police station official said, adding on a complaint by slain youth’s brother Jitendra, the police had registered an FIR, naming Dagar’s accomplices Amit, Devendra and Rajendra besides 11 other unknown persons.

