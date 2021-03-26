Saudi-led coalition destroys another explosives-laden drone launched by Yemen's Houthis -state TV

The Saudi-led coalition said on Thursday it destroyed an explosives-laden drone launched by Yemen's Houthis towards the kingdom's southern city of Khamis Mushait, according to state TV.

Earlier on Thursday, the coalition said it destroyed four explosives-laden drones that the Houthis tried to fire at the kingdom from their territory in Yemen.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)