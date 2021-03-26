Saudi-led coalition destroys another explosives-laden drone launched by Yemen's Houthis -state TV

Saudi-led coalition destroys another explosives-laden drone launched by Yemen's Houthis -state TVReuters | Updated: 26-03-2021 01:21 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 01:21 IST
The Saudi-led coalition said on Thursday it destroyed an explosives-laden drone launched by Yemen's Houthis towards the kingdom's southern city of Khamis Mushait, according to state TV.
Earlier on Thursday, the coalition said it destroyed four explosives-laden drones that the Houthis tried to fire at the kingdom from their territory in Yemen.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Houthis
- Saudi
- state TV
- Khamis Mushait
- Yemen
ALSO READ
Saudi court upholds rights activist al-Hathloul's sentence at appeals hearing
Woman moves Delhi HC seeking mortal remains of Hindu husband mistakenly buried in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to invest $3 bln in Sudan investment fund
Israeli PM avoided Saudi airspace because of Houthi missiles
Saudi Arabia to invest $3 billion dollars in Sudan investment fund