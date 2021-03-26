Saudi-led coalition says Houthis attempted to target two universities -state TV

Saudi-led coalition says Houthis attempted to target two universities -state TVReuters | Updated: 26-03-2021 01:44 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 01:44 IST
The Saudi-led coalition said on Thursday that Yemen's Houthis attempted to target both Najran and Jazan's universities and said the coalition has destroyed the explosives-laden drone aimed at Najran, state TV reported.
Earlier on Thursday, the coalition said it destroyed five drones the Iran-aligned group aimed at the kingdom.
