Left Menu

Biden says passing gun control measures is a 'matter of timing'

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that passing new gun control measures in Congress is "a matter of timing" after two mass shootings in a week rattled the United States and put pressure on him to take action to stop firearms violence.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2021 01:56 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 01:56 IST
Biden says passing gun control measures is a 'matter of timing'

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that passing new gun control measures in Congress is "a matter of timing" after two mass shootings in a week rattled the United States and put pressure on him to take action to stop firearms violence. While Biden, a long-time advocate of gun control measures including increased background checks on gun buyers and banning assault-style weapons, made clear his support for action, the Democratic president was less clear about the timing.

"What we're going to be able to do, God willing, is now begin one at a time to focus on ... whether it's immigration or guns or number of other problems that face the country," Biden told a news conference. Biden was asked if he had made any decision on sending legislation to Congress that would repeal protections for gun manufacturers against civil liability for their products or taking executive actions such as funneling funds to states and cities to battle gun violence.

"All the above," Biden responded. "It's a matter of timing. ... Successful presidents before me ... they're successful because they know how to time what they're doing." Biden said his next major legislative priority, after having won passage of a COVID-19 relief bill, is securing congressional approval of major infrastructure legislation.

On Monday, a gunman killed 10 people in a Colorado supermarket, just six days after another gunman fatally shot eight people at Atlanta-area day spas. The two mass shootings prompted gun control advocates and Democratic lawmakers to step up their demands for measures to combat firearms violence. Numerous mass shootings in the United States over the past decade, including attacks at schools and concerts, have failed to spur lawmakers to pass gun control legislation sought by Democrats, thanks in large part to opposition from congressional Republicans and the National Rifle Association lobby group.

Biden on Tuesday urged the Senate to approve two bills passed by the Democratic-led House of Representatives on March 11 that would broaden background checks on gun buyers. Biden also called for a national ban on assault-style weapons. A previous ban expired in 2004. The White House said on Tuesday Biden is considering a range of executive actions to address gun violence. Such actions do not require the approval of Congress.

Gun rights are enshrined in the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment, which guarantees the right to bear arms. Gun rights are cherished by many Americans. The United States has a gun fatality rate consistently higher than other rich nations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. NIH director warns vaccine hesitancy could draw out pandemic

People who are reluctant to get COVID-19 vaccines could end up prolonging the pandemic, U.S. National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins said on Thursday.Collins said in an interview with Fox News that he is not worried about hav...

Science News Roundup: Russia has begun spaceplane project, says Soviet shuttle designer; Historic Mars helicopter test flight set for early April and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Historic Mars helicopter test flight set for early AprilNASA engineers plan to send a miniature helicopter whirring just above the surface of Mars next month in an interplanetary aviatio...

Entertainment News Roundup: Actor Depp loses bid to appeal wife beater libel ruling; French film director Tavernier dies and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.No Zoom Oscars causes backlash, Hollywood media reportsThe No Zoom policy for this years Oscars ceremony is proving a headache for multiple nominees who live outside the United Sta...

Saudi-led coalition says Houthis attempted to target two universities -state TV

The Saudi-led coalition battling Houthi forces in Yemen said on Thursday it had intercepted and destroyed several explosive-laden drones aimed at Saudi Arabia, state TV reported.The coalition said the Iran-aligned Houthis attempted to targe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021