EU says after Biden meeting: democracy, rule of law are under attack

EU says after Biden meeting: democracy, rule of law are under attackReuters | Brussels | Updated: 26-03-2021 02:55 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 02:43 IST
The European Union and the United States must together safeguard global security, democracy and stability, European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday after chairing an EU summit that U.S. President Joe Biden joined briefly.
"What we're seeing is these values of democracy and the rule of law are under pressure again, there are threats, internal and external threats ... and more than ever now the United States and the European Union have a responsibility for the generations to come," Michel told a news conference after the summit.
(... by John Chalmers)
