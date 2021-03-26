North Korea says it tested new tactical missile on Thursday -KCNA

North Korea says it tested new tactical missile on Thursday -KCNAReuters | Seoul | Updated: 26-03-2021 02:55 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 02:45 IST
North Korea launched a newly developed tactical guided weapon on Thursday, state news agency KCNA reported on Friday.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un did not inspect the launch, according to the report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
