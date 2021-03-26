Turkey must stick to its "moderate behaviour", EU's Michel says
The European Union will remain cautious on its improved relationship with Turkey, which must stick to its recent more "moderate behaviour", European Council President Charles Michel said after chairing a summit of the bloc's leaders on Thursday. for us it is important that Turkey keep a positive behaviour, a moderate behaviour," he told a news conference.Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 26-03-2021 03:16 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 03:09 IST
The European Union will remain cautious on its improved relationship with Turkey, which must stick to its recent more "moderate behaviour", European Council President Charles Michel said after chairing a summit of the bloc's leaders on Thursday. Michel said he may pay a visit to Turkey next month.
"We really hope it will be possible to improve the relationship with Turkey, but at the same time ... for us it is important that Turkey keep a positive behaviour, a moderate behaviour," he told a news conference. "But we remain cautious and we remain careful, and indeed we are in contact with the Turkish authorities in order to pay a visit probably in April to Turkey."
