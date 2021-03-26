Greensill Capital files for bankruptcy protection in New York

Greensill Capital files for bankruptcy protection in New YorkReuters | Updated: 26-03-2021 03:17 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 03:17 IST
British fund Greensill Capital on Thursday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New York, days after it filed for insolvency in Britain.
Greensill began to unravel earlier this month when its main insurer stopped providing credit insurance on $4.1 billion of debt in portfolios it had created for clients including Swiss bank Credit Suisse.
The company listed estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, according to the New York court filing.
