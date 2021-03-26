U.S. plans to 'go after' smugglers behind migrant surge on Mexico border-official

U.S. plans to 'go after' smugglers behind migrant surge on Mexico border-officialReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2021 03:23 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 03:23 IST
The U.S. government plans in the next 90 days to "go after" smuggling and trafficking organizations that Washington accuses of manipulating migrants to head for the U.S.-Mexico border, a senior Biden administration official said on Thursday.
The official, who briefed reporters on meetings by U.S. envoys in Mexico City earlier this week, forecast a continuing surge of migrants on the way in "spring caravans."
The U.S. and Mexican officials discussed ways to improve U.S.-Mexico border enforcement as well as making sure Central American governments have the resources to help secure Mexico's southern border, the official said on condition of anonymity. "We see a convergence of interests," the official said. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick and Steve Holland; Editing by Leslie Adler)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
