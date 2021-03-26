Left Menu

Cyprus mosque defaced on bicentennial of Greek uprising from Ottoman rule

Vandals defaced the facade of a mosque in ethnically split Cyprus on Thursday, daubing it with Greek flags and slogans and drawing a harsh condemnation from authorities. Christian crucifixes, also in blue, were painted on its two wooden doors. Thursday marked the bicentennial of an 1821 Greek uprising which ended Ottoman rule in Greece.

Reuters | Nicosia | Updated: 26-03-2021 03:35 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 03:35 IST
Cyprus mosque defaced on bicentennial of Greek uprising from Ottoman rule

Vandals defaced the facade of a mosque in ethnically split Cyprus on Thursday, daubing it with Greek flags and slogans and drawing a harsh condemnation from authorities. The mosque, located west of the city of Limassol close to Cyprus's southern coast, was spray-painted blue with stencils of the Greek flag on its stone exterior. Christian crucifixes, also in blue, were painted on its two wooden doors.

Thursday marked the bicentennial of an 1821 Greek uprising which ended Ottoman rule in Greece. Cyprus, which was also part of the Ottoman Empire, became a British protectorate in 1878, later became a colony and then gained independence in 1960. Cypriot authorities condemned the incident, calling it "an unacceptable and senseless act of so-called patriotism which desecrated places of religious worship."

The Religious Track of the Cyprus Peace Process, an interfaith religious group, called it "shameful." Cyprus was split between its Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot population after a Turkish invasion in 1974 prompted by a brief Greek inspired coup. Countless mediation attempts have failed to heal the divide, with the United Nations poised to launch a new effort in Geneva in April.

"Malicious acts such as these do not contribute in any way to the creation of the right climate to solve the Cyprus issue and reunify our country," Cypriot government spokesman Kyriakos Koushos said in a written statement. "Idiots of the day" wrote one user on Twitter under a picture of the mosque. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by Richard Pullin)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People coming to US southern border and crossing it being sent back: Biden

Blaming his predecessor Donald Trump for the current migration crisis on the US southern border, President Joe Biden has said that an overwhelming majority of people coming to the border and crossing it are being sent back.I guess I should ...

North Korea says it tested new 'tactical guided projectile' on Thursday -KCNA

North Korea launched a newly developed new-type tactical guided projectile on Thursday, state news agency KCNA reported on Friday, as the United States condemned the launches and warned of a threat to international peace and security. The l...

Macron backs EU vaccine export controls, sees more French restrictions

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he supported stricter EU export controls on vaccines for drug companies that do not meet their contractual commitments with the European Union.Its the end of naivety, Macron told reporters a...

Libya's new presidency council to visit Turkey on Friday

Libyas new presidency council will visit Turkey on Friday for talks with President Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish presidency said late on Thursday, marking the councils first official visit to Turkey since taking office. Libyas new unity gover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021