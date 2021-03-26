U.S. condemns North Korea's ballistic missile launches as 'destabilizing'Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2021 03:36 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 03:36 IST
The United States on Thursday condemned North Korea's ballistic missile launches this week and said the country's nuclear and ballistic missile programs constituted serious threats to international peace and security.
"The United States condemns (North Korea's) destabilizing ballistic missile launches," a State Department spokesman said. "These launches violate multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions and threaten the region and the broader international community."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- State Department
- U.N. Security Council
- The United States
- North Korea's
ALSO READ
Some progress made toward ceasefire in Yemen -U.S. State Department
Some progress made toward ceasefire in Yemen -U.S. State Department
U.S. envoy plans to attend Afghan peace conference in Moscow -State Department
Moscow meeting on Afghan peace not replacement for Doha talks -State Department
U.S. welcomes Saudi, Yemen government commitment to new ceasefire plan -State Department