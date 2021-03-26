U.S. condemns North Korea's ballistic missile launches as 'destabilizing'

The United States on Thursday condemned North Korea's ballistic missile launches this week and said the country's nuclear and ballistic missile programs constituted serious threats to international peace and security.

"The United States condemns (North Korea's) destabilizing ballistic missile launches," a State Department spokesman said. "These launches violate multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions and threaten the region and the broader international community."

