China sanctions UK entities, individuals over Xinjiang 'lies and disinformation'Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2021 04:47 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 04:47 IST
China's foreign ministry said on Friday it sanctioned organisations and individuals in the United Kingdom over what it said were lies and disinformation about the situation in the western Xinjiang region. The ministry said in a statement it has sanctioned four entities and nine individuals, banning the relevant people and their family members from entering Chinese territory, and banning Chinese citizens and institutions from dealing with them.
"China reserves the right to take further measures," the ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
