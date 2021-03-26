Following is a summary of current world news briefs. North Korea says it tested new 'tactical guided projectile' on Thursday: KCNA

North Korea launched a "newly developed new-type tactical guided projectile" on Thursday, state news agency KCNA reported on Friday, as the United States condemned the launches and warned of a threat to international peace and security. The launches, which were the country's first ballistic missile tests in nearly a year, underscored steady progress in its weapons programme amid stalled denuclearisation talks with the United States. As Iran toughens stance, hopes for nuclear thaw before June diminish

The odds of Washington and Tehran making progress to revive the 2015 nuclear deal before Iran's June elections have dwindled after Iran opted to take a tougher stance before returning to talks, diplomats and officials said. U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has said it is ready to talk to Iran about both nations resuming compliance with the accord, which scrapped broad economic sanctions against Iran in return for curbs intended to prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons - something Iran says it does not want. Turkey must stick to its "moderate behaviour", EU's Michel says

The European Union will remain cautious on its improved relationship with Turkey, which must stick to its recent more "moderate behaviour", European Council President Charles Michel said after chairing a summit of the bloc's leaders on Thursday. Michel said he may pay a visit to Turkey next month. Saudi official denies threat to harm UN Khashoggi investigator

A senior Saudi official denied on Thursday he had threatened to harm the human rights expert who led the U.N. investigation into the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, after the United Nations backed the expert's account of the threat. Agnes Callamard, the U.N. expert on summary killings, has said that a Saudi official threatened at a Jan. 2020 meeting in Geneva that she would be "taken care of" if she was not reined in following her investigation into the journalist's murder. U.S. and Britain blacklist Myanmar military-controlled companies

The United States and Britain imposed sanctions on conglomerates controlled by Myanmar's military on Thursday, following the generals' Feb. 1 coup and deadly crackdown, with Washington calling it a response to "abhorrent violence and abuses." The U.S. Treasury department said its sanctions targeted Myanma Economic Holdings Public Company Ltd (MEHL) and Myanmar Economic Corporation Ltd (MEC). Libya's new presidency council to visit Turkey on Friday

Libya's new presidency council will visit Turkey on Friday for talks with President Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish presidency said late on Thursday, marking the council's first official visit to Turkey since taking office. Libya's new unity government was sworn in on March 15 https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSKBN2B7203 from two warring administrations that had ruled eastern and western regions, completing a smooth transition of power after a decade of violent chaos. Canada calling? Hong Kong residents shift billions abroad after clampdown

As China imposed a sweeping national security law in Hong Kong last year after massive protests, residents of the city moved tens of billions of dollars across the globe to Canada, where thousands are hoping to forge a new future. Capital flows out of Hong Kong banks reaching Canada rose to their highest levels on record last year, with about C$43.6 billion ($34.8 billion) in electronic funds transfers (EFT) recorded by FINTRAC, Canada's anti-money laundering agency, which receives reports on transfers above C$10,000. Japan complains over U.S. military's use of term 'East Sea'

The U.S. military landed in hot water with Japanese officials on Thursday when a spokesman used the term "East Sea" to refer to the wedge of sea between Japan, Russia, and the Korean peninsula where North Korea tested missiles earlier in the day. "We are aware of North Korean missile launches this morning into the East Sea," the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command spokesman Captain Mike Kafka said in the only initial official statement from the U.S. government. EU turns up heat on Astrazeneca as new COVID-19 wave surges

EU leaders voiced frustration on Thursday over a massive shortfall in contracted deliveries of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, as a third wave of infections surged across Europe. With inoculation programmes running far behind those of Britain and the United States, the bloc's executive warned that vaccine exports by the British-Swedish company would be blocked until it delivers the shots it promised to the EU. Ethiopia rejected U.S. call for unilateral ceasefire during talks, U.S. says

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed rejected U.S. calls for a unilateral ceasefire in the northern Tigray region and dismissed allegations of ethnic cleansing, according to a senior U.S. lawmaker sent to Addis Ababa by President Joe Biden. But Democratic Senator Chris Coons, recounting his talks with Abiy last weekend in the Ethiopian capital, also praised the prime minister for publicly acknowledging for the first time that troops from neighboring Eritrea entered Tigray during the five-month-old conflict, after months of denials.

