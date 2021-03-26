Left Menu

Taiwan, U.S. to strengthen maritime coordination as China looms

While the United States, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, it is the island's most important international backer and arms supplier. China passed a law in January that for the first time explicitly allows its coast guard to fire on foreign vessels, which has caused concern regionally and in Washington.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 26-03-2021 05:47 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 05:47 IST
Taiwan, U.S. to strengthen maritime coordination as China looms

Taiwan and the United States have signed their first agreement under the Biden administration, the establishment of a Coast Guard Working Group to coordinate policy at a time when China's maritime actions have caused growing regional concern. The new government of U.S. President Joe Biden has moved to reassure Chinese-claimed Taiwan that its commitment to the island is rock solid, and has repeatedly expressed concern about China's efforts to pressure Taipei.

The defacto Taiwanese ambassador to the United States, Hsiao Bi-khim, signed the agreement in Washington on Thursday, her office said in a statement. Hsiao "emphasised that as a responsible stakeholder in the Indo-Pacific region, Taiwan is ready and willing to do more in the maritime domain", it added.

"It is our hope that with the new Coast Guard Working Group, both sides will forge a stronger partnership and jointly contribute even more to a Free and Open Indo-Pacific region." U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Sung Kim was present at the signing ceremony, the statement said.

Taiwan is upgrading its coast guard with new ships, which can be drafted into naval service in the event of war, as the island deals with increasing encroachments from Chinese fishing boats and sand dredgers in Taiwan-controlled waters. While the United States, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, it is the island's most important international backer and arms supplier.

China passed a law in January that for the first time explicitly allows its coast guard to fire on foreign vessels, which has caused concern regionally and in Washington. China has defended the law as being in line with international practices and that it is needed to safeguard the country's sovereignty, security and maritime rights.

Beijing also has maritime sovereignty disputes with Japan in the East China Sea and with several Southeast Asian countries in the South China Sea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Google forms alliance to accelerate adoption of new Android use cases like digital keys

Google on Thursday announced the formation of the Android Ready SE Alliance to drive the adoption of new consumer use cases in Android.According to Google, most modern phones now include discrete tamper-resistant hardware called a Secure El...

WRAPUP 2-Missile tests propel N.Korea to top of Biden foreign agenda

North Koreas claim on Friday that it had launched a new type of tactical short-range ballistic missile highlighted military advances by the nuclear-armed state and propelled it to the top of new U.S. President Joe Bidens foreign policy agen...

Soccer-Retiring Dobson says 'yes' to pitchside proposal from ill partner

Former Australia striker Rhali Dobson bowed out of professional soccer with a goal for Melbourne City on Thursday before saying yes to a surprise pitchside marriage proposal from her partner Matt Stonham, who is battling cancer. Dobson, 28,...

Argentina says it will restrict flights from Brazil, Chile, Mexico

Argentina has decided to suspend flights from Brazil, Chile and Mexico starting on Saturday to prevent different strains of the coronavirus from entering the country as it braces for a second wave of infections. The government said in a sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021