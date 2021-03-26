Xiaomi, Great Wall Motor shares surge after report on electric vehicle plan

Xiaomi, Great Wall Motor shares surge after report on electric vehicle planReuters | Shanghai | Updated: 26-03-2021 07:38 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 07:38 IST
Shares in China's Xiaomi Corp jumped as much as 6.71% in early trade on Friday after Reuters exclusively reported the company's plan to make electric vehicles using Great Wall Motor Co Ltd's factory.
Great Wall's Hong Kong shares rose more than 8% and its Shanghai shares gained than more than 7%.
