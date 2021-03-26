Left Menu

Fundamental fallacies in denying PC to women officers in Army: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court's verdict regarding giving Permanent Commission (PC) to women officers in the Army has paved the way to demolish gender-related barriers that have been institutionalised and set a milestone to treat women as equal stakeholders in the service of the nation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 08:44 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 08:44 IST
Fundamental fallacies in denying PC to women officers in Army: Supreme Court
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court's verdict regarding giving Permanent Commission (PC) to women officers in the Army has paved the way to demolish gender-related barriers that have been institutionalised and set a milestone to treat women as equal stakeholders in the service of the nation. The bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Dr DY Chandrachud categorically held in the landmark judgment on Thursday that there are "fundamental fallacies in the reasoning given by the Army to deny PC to women officers".

The top court in its judgement also said that the process undertaken to evaluate women officers for the grant of PC was by a belated application of a general policy that did not redress the harms of gendered discrimination that were identified by this court in the Babita Puniya case. "There is no justification to exclude women officers based on irrational and arbitrary standards. We must rebuild the structure of our society to include women," the top court said.

The court specifically recorded that the Army has employed indirect discrimination and an exclusionary approach in granting PC to women officers. After the landmark judgment of Babita Puniya on February 17, 2020, the apex court passed a slew of directions to consider women officers for grant of permanent commission, promotion and consequential benefits, the army initiated the procedure to comply with the directions, but the compliance so done was not in tune with the true intent of the directions given by court while passing the judgment.

Therefore a group of petitions, including one Sonia Anand Bedi, was filed against the Union of India, through her lawyer, Chitrangda Rastravara and Archana Pathak Dave, AOR (Advocate on Record) in the month of October last year, to challenge the arbitrary procedure including unjust medical standards applied to deny PC to women officers. The top court on Thursday passed the landmark verdict categorically holding that the women officers approached the SC not to ask for an extra benefit but they have implored the court to restore their dignity.

The grant of Permanent commission to these extremely meritorious officers is not just a legitimate expectation but a right that had accrued in their favour as a result of the judgment of the Delhi High court in 2010 which did not comply for a decade even though it did not stay for implementation pending appeal before the apex court, it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Passengers to be put on 'no-fly' list for violating COVID-19 norms: Hardeep Puri

As the COVID-19 cases in the country are surging, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that the airport authorities have been directed to put passengers on the no-fly list if they do not follow the SoPs and guidel...

Church in NY virus epicenter leads congregants out of sorrow

For nearly two decades, Juan Tapia, head of maintenance at Our Lady of Sorrows, has taken pride in the upkeep of the Roman Catholic church he considers his second home. But in recent months, hes made it his mission to scrub every corner. Th...

India reports 59,118 new COVID19 cases, 257 deaths in last 24 hrs

India continues to witness a surge in new COVID-19 cases as 59,118 fresh infections and 257 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Friday. With fresh 32,987 recoveries, a total of 1,1...

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bangladesh on his first foreign trip since COVID-19 outbreak.

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bangladesh on his first foreign trip since COVID-19 outbreak....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021