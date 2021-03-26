Left Menu

All above 45 years to get COVID-19 vaccine from April 1 in Odisha

Odisha government on Thursday asked the district and municipal authorities to prepare for the COVID-19 vaccination of all people aged 45 years and above from April 1.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 26-03-2021 09:13 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 09:13 IST
All above 45 years to get COVID-19 vaccine from April 1 in Odisha
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Odisha government on Thursday asked the district and municipal authorities to prepare for the COVID-19 vaccination of all people aged 45 years and above from April 1. "Government of India, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) based on the recommendation of NEGVAC has expanded the prioritized age group to include all persons aged 45 years and above for COVID-19 vaccination from April 1, 2021. Accordingly, there will be no need for a co-morbidity certificate for people aged 45 to 59 years from April 1, 2021," the PK Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary to the Odisha Government.

The cut-off date for persons aged 45 years and above are those persons born before January 1, 1977. "The COWIN Portal is being suitably modified by the Ministry of Health for doing away with the need for confirmation of co-morbidities at the time of online registration and on-site registration or for uploading the comorbidity certificate at the time of vaccination," he added.

The registration on COWIN will begin on April 1, 2021. He further instructed all programme managers, vaccination teams to undertake necessary measures for expansion of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to include beneficiaries above 45 and above.

Meanwhile, Odisha on Thursday registered 214 new positive cases taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,39,460. Odisha now has 1,079 active cases, which is 0.31 per cent of the caseload. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cholesterol might hold key to new therapies for diabetes, Alzheimer's disease

A recent study by a University of Arizona Health Sciences researcher examined the role that cholesterol plays in both Alzheimers disease and type 2 diabetes for identifying a small molecule that may help in regulating cholesterol levels in ...

Passengers to be put on 'no-fly' list for violating COVID-19 norms: Hardeep Puri

As the COVID-19 cases in the country are surging, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that the airport authorities have been directed to put passengers on the no-fly list if they do not follow the SoPs and guidel...

Church in NY virus epicenter leads congregants out of sorrow

For nearly two decades, Juan Tapia, head of maintenance at Our Lady of Sorrows, has taken pride in the upkeep of the Roman Catholic church he considers his second home. But in recent months, hes made it his mission to scrub every corner. Th...

India reports 59,118 new COVID19 cases, 257 deaths in last 24 hrs

India continues to witness a surge in new COVID-19 cases as 59,118 fresh infections and 257 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Friday. With fresh 32,987 recoveries, a total of 1,1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021