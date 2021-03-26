Left Menu

Haryana, Punjab DGPs meet to strategise on combating organized crime in the region

A joint conference of senior police officers from Haryana, Punjab and the Union Territory of Chandigarh was held at Panchkula to discuss various issues and challenges to tackle the organized crime in the region, on Thursday.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-03-2021 09:59 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 09:59 IST
Joint conference of senior police officers from Haryana, Punjab and Union Territory of Chandigarh at Panchkula. Image Credit: ANI

A joint conference of senior police officers from Haryana, Punjab and the Union Territory of Chandigarh was held at Panchkula to discuss various issues and challenges to tackle the organized crime in the region, on Thursday. According to an official statement, the conference was jointly presided over by DGP Haryana Manoj Yadava and DGP Punjab Dinkar Gupta which was also attended by senior functionaries of Chandigarh Police, where it was emphasized to create an institutional mechanism to effectively coordinate, create a common database and real-time sharing of information to curb organised crime.

Speaking at the event, DGP Haryana Manoj Yadava said: "Holding such coordination meetings would certainly be helpful in keeping tabs on the criminal activity of interstate gangsters, detection of crime and more importantly sharing of information in real-time." The DGP suggested that telephone numbers of police officials at all levels should also be shared in making better coordination and strategies to prevent and detect inter-state crime.

He also underlined how the use of social media platforms by dreaded gangsters and their hideouts in foreign countries is a challenge to nab them. While the DGP Punjab Dinkar Gupta expressed gratitude to his Haryana counterpart for hoisting and organising an inter-state conference on such a topic of serious nature.

"We should create a system where any information pertaining to organised crime could be shared immediately to nab such criminals," the DGP Punjab said, expressing views on a number of possible areas for action in this direction. The conference was attended by many officers including the DGP Crime Haryana Mohammad Akil, ADGP (Law & Order) Haryana Navdeep Singh Virk, DIG STF Haryana Sateesh Balan, ADGP (Internal Security, Punjab) RN Dhoke, DIG Chandigarh Omvir Singh, DCP Panchkula, Mohit Handa.

The officers also discussed the activities of inter-state criminal gangs and exchange their details. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

