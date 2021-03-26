Left Menu

India reports 59,118 new COVID19 cases, 257 deaths in last 24 hrs

India continues to witness a surge in new COVID-19 cases as 59,118 fresh infections and 257 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 10:15 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 10:15 IST
India reports 59,118 new COVID19 cases, 257 deaths in last 24 hrs
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

India continues to witness a surge in new COVID-19 cases as 59,118 fresh infections and 257 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Friday. With fresh 32,987 recoveries, a total of 1,12,64,637 people have recovered from the diseases so far.

The cumulative number of cases reached 1,18,46,652 including 4,21,066 active cases and 1,60,949 deaths. Maharashtra remains the worst affected state due to COVID as there are 2,64,001 active coronavirus cases in the state.

A total of 5,55,04,440 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 23,86,04,638 tests have conducted till March 25, of which 11,00,756 tests were done yesterday.

On Thursday, the Union Health Ministry informed six states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh are showing a steep rise in the daily new COVID-19 cases and have accounted for 81.63 per cent of the new coronavirus cases recorded in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ramp up COVID-19 testing facilities in Uttar Pradesh: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials that coronavirus testing facilities should be set up at railway stations, bus depots and airports in the state in view of greater movement of people for the Holi festival.A...

India to soon widen vaccination campaign beyond those above age 45

India will widen its coronavirus vaccination campaign in the near future to include more people, instead of restricting it to those above age 45, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday.The federal government has already announced ever...

10 dead in fire at mall hospital treating COVID-19 patients

Ten patients died after a fire broke out at a Mumbai mall hospital where coronavirus patients were being treated, a fire brigade official said on Friday.The fire broke out at the Sunrise Hospital in the Dreams Mall building in Bhandup area ...

SC allows appeals filed by Tata Group against NCLAT's December 2019 order restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman.

SC allows appeals filed by Tata Group against NCLATs December 2019 order restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021