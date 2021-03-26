Left Menu

Left parties participate in Bharat bandh in Visakhapatnam against farm laws, privatisation of Vizag steel plant

The members of Left parties on Thursday participated in Bharat bandh and held demonstrations at Maddilapalem junction against the Centre over agriculture laws and privatisation of Vizag steel plant.

ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 26-03-2021 10:35 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 10:35 IST
Left parties in Visakhapatnam participating in Bharat band. Image Credit: ANI

The members of Left parties on Thursday participated in Bharat bandh and held demonstrations at Maddilapalem junction against the Centre over agriculture laws and privatisation of Vizag steel plant. Later in the day, the rally will be organised at National Highway-16, which is connected between Kolkata to Chennai.

Protesters have demanded the cancellation of agriculture laws and against the Centre's decision to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has shown alternate ways besides privatisation that will yield profits, said YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy

Reddy also hit out at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), who have also expressed opposition against the same and participated in the bandh."The state government is directly fighting the steel plant privatisation and Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has shown alternative ways. If they are practised, profits will come. The YSRCP opposes the decision to privatise the steel plant," he said. Farmers are observing 'bandh" Bharat Bandh' today to mark the completion of four months of their agitation against the central farm laws.

The bandh, called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), will be observed till 6 pm. All roads and trains will be blocked and all services are expected to remain suspended, except for ambulance and other essential services. According to a statement issued by the SKM, the bandh has been called for the repeal of three agricultural laws, for law on Minimum Support Prices (MSP) and procurement, cancellation of all police cases against farmers, rollback of "electricity bill and pollution bill" and for reducing prices of diesel, petrol and gas.

The release also said that the bandh call has been given "against the anti-farmer government" on completion of four months of farmers' struggle in Delhi. Farmers have been protesting at the different border of Delhi since November last year against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

