Left Menu

Fire breaks out at house in Delhi's Greater Kailash, 3 rescued

Police and Delhi Fire Service personnel on Friday rescued all three members of a family after a fire broke out in a house at Greater Kailash-I.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 10:58 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 10:58 IST
Fire breaks out at house in Delhi's Greater Kailash, 3 rescued
A visual from the spot.. Image Credit: ANI

Police and Delhi Fire Service personnel on Friday rescued all three members of a family after a fire broke out in a house at Greater Kailash-I. No injuries were reported.

The fire broke out at 7 am on the second floor of house number S-154 in Greater Kailash-I. Three persons, namely Amit Sudhakar (56), his wife Shalini (48), and Sudha (87) trapped on the third-floor balcony were safely rescued. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ramp up COVID-19 testing facilities in Uttar Pradesh: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials that coronavirus testing facilities should be set up at railway stations, bus depots and airports in the state in view of greater movement of people for the Holi festival.A...

India to soon widen vaccination campaign beyond those above age 45

India will widen its coronavirus vaccination campaign in the near future to include more people, instead of restricting it to those above age 45, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday.The federal government has already announced ever...

10 dead in fire at mall hospital treating COVID-19 patients

Ten patients died after a fire broke out at a Mumbai mall hospital where coronavirus patients were being treated, a fire brigade official said on Friday.The fire broke out at the Sunrise Hospital in the Dreams Mall building in Bhandup area ...

SC allows appeals filed by Tata Group against NCLAT's December 2019 order restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman.

SC allows appeals filed by Tata Group against NCLATs December 2019 order restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021