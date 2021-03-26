Pune: Man dies in fire at scrap shop

A 27-year-old man died in a fire that broke out at a scrap shop in a densely-populated locality in Pune in the wee hours of Friday, a fire brigade official said.

The incident occurred in Ganj Peth area, he said.

''The fire broke out at around 1.15 am at the scrap shop. Water tankers were rushed to the spot and the blaze was extinguished within half an hour,'' the official said.

One Shivkant Kumar, who was stuck inside the shop at the time of fire, suffered burn injuries, he added.

He was later rushed to the Sassoon General Hospital, where he was declared dead, he said, adding that as per the preliminary information, the blaze broke out due to short circuit.

''An antigen test of the deceased later revealed that he was COVID-19 positive,'' the official said.

