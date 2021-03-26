Left Menu

Delhi: 3 rescued from burning house

The fire started at the second floor of the building and engulfed the third floor as well, a senior police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 11:09 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 11:09 IST
Three members of a family were rescued from a burning house in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash-1 on Friday morning, police said.

A call was received at 6.55 am about a fire at the second and third floors of the house, a senior police officer said.

''Amit Sudhakar (56), his wife Shalini (48), and mother Sudha (87) were trapped on the balcony of the third floor which was covered with an iron grill,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said. The fire started at the second floor of the building and engulfed the third floor as well, a senior police officer said. The blaze was doused and the people were rescued with the help of the fire department personnel, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

