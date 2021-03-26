Left Menu

J&K: 2 overground workers of militants involved in Lawaypora attack held

They are involved and they planned all this, he added.Officials said raids were conducted at several places to track down the three terrorists including two foreigners who carried out the attack.The operations are going on to track them down, the officials said.A sub inspector of CRPF and a constable were killed while two other jawans were injured in the attack carried out by militants in Lawaypora area of the city on Thursday.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-03-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 11:39 IST
J&K: 2 overground workers of militants involved in Lawaypora attack held

Srinagar, Mar 26 (PTI) The police on Friday claimed to have arrested within 24 hours two overground workers of militants involved in the Lawaypora attack on a CRPF convoy that left two personnel dead and two others injured.

''It was a painful terror incident. Srinagar and Bandipora police worked whole night and arrested two OGWs involved in the attack,'' Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar told reporters at the wreath laying ceremony of the slain CRPF personnel.

Kumar said the car used in the attack was seized while the terrorist who carried out the attack identified.

Some empty cartridges have also been recovered from the car, he said.

The IGP identified the arrested over ground workers as Javaid Sheikh and Muzaffar Mir.

''Muzaffar Mir is the relative of Nadeem Abrar, commander of Lashkar-e-Toiba. They are involved and they planned all this,'' he added.

Officials said raids were conducted at several places to track down the three terrorists including two foreigners who carried out the attack.

The operations are going on to track them down, the officials said.

A sub inspector of CRPF and a constable were killed while two other jawans were injured in the attack carried out by militants in Lawaypora area of the city on Thursday.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares rebound as investors weigh economy against diplomacy

Global shares bounced back on Friday, with Asian stocks recovering from a three-month low, as investors focused more on optimism about the global economic recovery than rising tensions between the West and China.European stocks look set to ...

Ramp up COVID-19 testing facilities in Uttar Pradesh: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials that coronavirus testing facilities should be set up at railway stations, bus depots and airports in the state in view of greater movement of people for the Holi festival.A...

India to soon widen vaccination campaign beyond those above age 45

India will widen its coronavirus vaccination campaign in the near future to include more people, instead of restricting it to those above age 45, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday.The federal government has already announced ever...

10 dead in fire at mall hospital treating COVID-19 patients

Ten patients died after a fire broke out at a Mumbai mall hospital where coronavirus patients were being treated, a fire brigade official said on Friday.The fire broke out at the Sunrise Hospital in the Dreams Mall building in Bhandup area ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021