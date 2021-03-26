SC dismisses plea to stay sale of electoral bonds ahead of assembly polls

SC dismisses plea to stay sale of electoral bonds ahead of assembly pollsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 11:56 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking stay on further sale of electoral bonds ahead of assembly elections.
A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde declined to stay sale of the electoral bonds as sought in the application moved by the NGO, Association for Democratic Reforms.
The Centre had earlier told the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, that the bonds would be issued from April 1 to April 10. The NGO had claimed that there is a serious apprehension that any further sale of electoral bonds before the upcoming assembly elections, including in West Bengal and Assam, would further “increase illegal and illicit funding of political parties through shell companies”.
