SC sets aside NCLAT order restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata Group
It said, ...all the questions of law are liable to be answered in favour of the appellants Tata Group and the appeals filed by the Tata Group are liable to be allowed and SP Group is liable to be dismissed. The apex court had on January 10 last year granted relief to Tata group by staying the NCLAT order by which Mistry was restored as the executive chairman of the conglomerate.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 12:01 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday set aside the NCLAT order restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of the Tata Group. A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said it is allowing the appeals filed by Tata Group. ''The order of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) dated December 18, 2019 is set aside,'' the bench said. It said, ''...all the questions of law are liable to be answered in favour of the appellants Tata Group and the appeals filed by the Tata Group are liable to be allowed and SP Group is liable to be dismissed.'' The apex court had on January 10 last year granted relief to Tata group by staying the NCLAT order by which Mistry was restored as the executive chairman of the conglomerate. Mistry had succeeded Ratan Tata as chairman of Tata Sons in 2012 but was ousted four years later.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Govt to sell 16.12 pc stake in Tata Comm through OFS, rest to Tata Sons arm
NCLAT directs NCLT Ahmedabad to decide on insolvency plea against Sintex Industries within a week
NCLAT rejects Interups' plea in ACCIL insolvency matter; says appellant not an aggrieved party
NCLAT directs liquidation of KS Oils, pulls up NCLT for lapse of 981 days
SC allows appeals filed by Tata Group against NCLAT's December 2019 order restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman.