Left Menu

Hunar Haat being held in Goa; Naqvi hails it as 'perfect platform' for craftspersons

Hunar Haat is a perfect and popular platform for indigenous products of artisans and craftspersons of the country, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Friday.The 28th Hunar Haat is being organised at the Kala Academy, Campal, Panaji in Goa from Friday to April 4.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 12:35 IST
Hunar Haat being held in Goa; Naqvi hails it as 'perfect platform' for craftspersons

'Hunar Haat' is a “perfect and popular platform'' for indigenous products of artisans and craftspersons of the country, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Friday.

The 28th 'Hunar Haat' is being organised at the Kala Academy, Campal, Panaji in Goa from Friday to April 4. However, officially the 'Hunar Haat' will be inaugurated on Saturday by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in the presence of Naqvi. The Ministry of Minority Affairs is organising the 28th 'Hunar Haat' in Goa with the theme of 'Vocal for Local' with more than 500 artisans and craftpersons from over 30 states/union territories participating, a statement said. Artisans and craftsmen from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, among other states, have brought indigenous handmade products for sale and display at the 'Hunar Haat', the ministry said.

These artisans have brought with them products like Kalamkari, Bidriware, products made from cane-bamboo-jute, Madhubani painting, Moonga Silk, Tussar Silk, Leather products, marble products, sandalwood products, embroidery, Chanderi saree, Black Pottery, wooden-clay toys and brass items, it said.

The visitors will also get to enjoy traditional foods from various states at the ''Bawarchikhana'' section, it said.

Popular and renowned artists such as Rekha Raj and Mohit Khanna (March 26); Roop Singh Rathore (March 27); Sudesh Bhonsle (March 28); Altaf Raja and Rani Indrani (March 29); Nizami Brothers (March 30); Gurdas Mann Jr (March 31); Prem Bhatia (April 1); Vinod Rathore and comedian Sudesh Lehri (April 2); Guru Randhava (April 3); Shibani Kashyap (April 4), will perform various musical and cultural programmes at 'Hunar Haat'.

'Hunar Haat', being organised at different places across the country, has received tremendous encouragement as more than 5,50,000 artisans, craftpersons and other people associated with them have been provided employment and employment opportunities through it, Naqvi said. 'Hunar Haat' is also available on virtual and online platform http://hunarhaat.org and on GeM Portal where the people of the country and abroad can buy products of the indigenous artisans and craftspersons online. The next 'Hunar Haat' will be organised in Dehradun (April 16 to April 25); Surat (April 26 to May 5). Besides, 'Hunar Haat' will also be organised at Kota, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Jaipur, Patna, Allahabad, Ranchi, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Jammu and Kashmir, among other places, this year.

Union Minister of State Shripad Nayak, Rajya Sabha MP Shri Vinay Dinu Tendulkar, Lok Sabha MP Francisco Sardinha, Goa Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar and Union Minority Affairs Ministry Secretary P K Das will be among those present on the occasion of the official inauguration of 'Hunar Haat'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Transgenders can be better leaders, Kerala's lone TG candidate

Lekshmi Gopalakrishnan Malappuram Ker, Mar 26 PTI Anannyah Kumari Alex is bold to speak loud about her gender identity.So, she is confident in declaring that transgenders can be much better leaders than men and women and the society is inco...

Congress announces candidates for Belgaon, Tirupati Lok Sabha bypolls

The Congress on Friday announced its candidates for the bye-elections in Tirupati and Belgaun Lok Sabha constituencies.Party president Sonia Gndhi has approved the candidature of Chinta Mohan for the ensuing bye-election to Tirupati SC Parl...

IGX introduces new features to enhance ease of trade

The Indian Gas Exchange IGX on Friday said it has introduced market-friendly features including improved auction methodology aimed at enhancing the ease of trade for market participants.The IGX, Indias first authorised Gas Exchange, is plea...

Congress announces candidates for LS by-elections from Tirupati, Belgaum

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday announced the name of Dr Chinta Mohan as their candidate for the by-election to the Tirupati Lok Sabha Constituency in Andhra Pradesh. The Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the cand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021