BMC orders probe into Bhandup fire incident

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday ordered an investigation in connection with the Bhandup fire incident. Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh confirmed fire lapses at the COVID-19 centre and Dreams Mall and further said that actions will be taken against those who are responsible.

The death toll in the Dreams Mall fire incident at Mumbai's Bhandup area has gone up to six, informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). A fire had broken out at the private COVID-19 hospital in Mumbai's Bhandup area on Thursday night. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)