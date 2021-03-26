8 injured in stone-pelting during clash in UP's Shamli

8 injured in stone-pelting during clash in UP's ShamliPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 26-03-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 12:39 IST
Eight people, including three women, were injured in stone pelting during clash over a petty issue between two groups in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Friday.
The incident took place on Thursday at Chadav village in Kandhla Police Station area, police said, adding, seven people, identified as Manoj, Ajay, Parvesh, Rohit, Sanjiv, Amit and Ravinder, were arrested in connection with the case.
According to police, the two groups share an old enmity and the fight on Thursday started after Sanjiv stopped Ajay's wife Rina from filling up water from a handpump.
An altercation ensued which soon turned violent as others also got involved, Station House Officer Rojant Tyagi said.
Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, the SHO said.
Meanwhile, security was tightened in the village as a precautionary measure.
