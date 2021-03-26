Wrong for China to sanction UK individuals - British minister

Wrong for China to sanction UK individuals - British ministerReuters | London | Updated: 26-03-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 13:09 IST
British housing minister Robert Jenrick said it was wrong for China to have sanctioned UK individuals and entities over what Beijing called "lies and disinformation" about Xinjiang. "I think it was completely wrong for China to place these restrictions on members of our parliament," Jenrick told Times Radio on Friday.
"Knowing those MPs, I doubt that they will be silenced or intimidated by this action." Earlier in the week, Britain had imposed sanctions for human rights abuses in the western Chinese region.
