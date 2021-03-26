Courts in UP's Kairana city closed for 24 hours after judge tests COVID-19 positive

All district courts in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana city were on Friday closed for 24 hours after a sessions court judge tested COVID-19 positive.

Meanwhile, all public meetings without permission were banned in Shamli district to prevent the spread of the virus in view of the upcoming Holi festival, District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said. In neighbouring Muzaffarnagar district, authorities have started a drive against those violating COVID-19 guidelines and 150 people were fined for not wearing a mask in public places on Thursday.

