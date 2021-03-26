Left Menu

Courts in UP's Kairana city closed for 24 hours after judge tests COVID-19 positive

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 26-03-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 13:38 IST
Courts in UP's Kairana city closed for 24 hours after judge tests COVID-19 positive

All district courts in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana city were on Friday closed for 24 hours after a sessions court judge tested COVID-19 positive.

Meanwhile, all public meetings without permission were banned in Shamli district to prevent the spread of the virus in view of the upcoming Holi festival, District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said. In neighbouring Muzaffarnagar district, authorities have started a drive against those violating COVID-19 guidelines and 150 people were fined for not wearing a mask in public places on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lawaypora terror attack: J-K Police arrests 2 terror associates

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday arrested two terror associates and seized a car in connection with the Lawaypora terror attack. The two arrested have been identified as Muzaffar Mir and Javaid Sheikh. They had provided logistic support f...

Former Lankan president Sirisena denies prior knowledge of Easter Sunday attacks

Former Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena on Friday denied charges that he had any prior knowledge of the 2019 Easter Sunday suicide bombings that killed 258 people, including 11 Indians.This was Sirisenas first public reaction since...

West Bengal: Heavy security deployment for first phase of Assembly polls

Taking into account that elections in West Bengal have been historically marred by violence, a total of 732 companies of Central Armed Police Forces CAPF have been deployed in the state for the first phase of elections, confirmed Vivek Dube...

Pandemic-hit media & entertainment sector to log growth in 2021: Report

The Indian Media Entertainment sector, which saw a contraction of around 24 per cent at Rs 1.38 lakh crore in the pandemic-struck 2020, is expected to log growth this year and double its revenue to Rs 2.68 lakh crore by 2025, a report said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021