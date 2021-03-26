Keralite with gold from Dubai held at Mangaluru airport

Keralite with gold from Dubai held at Mangaluru airportPTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 26-03-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 14:35 IST
A total of 1.23 kg of gold smuggled by a passenger from Dubai was seized by the Customs at the international airport here on Friday.
The passenger Ismail Ahamad Kallar, belonging to Kasaragod in Kerala, was arrested, a press release said.
He was carrying gold powder mixed with solid gum and concealed in his undergarments. The precious metal in the form of crude chains was also seized, the release said.
The yellow metal was worth Rs 57.14 lakh, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- Ismail Ahamad Kallar
- Dubai
- Kasaragod
- Customs
ALSO READ
Kerala CPI(M) workers take out march in Kuttiyadi over seat sharing
Rahul Gandhi instructs Kerala party leaders to include 50 pc young faces, women: Congress leader
Kerala Assembly polls: Congress alleges MCC violation by Vijayan, complains to Chief Electoral Officer
Sabarimala incidents pained me: Kerala Devaswom Minster
EC allows postponement of SSLC, Plus two exams in Kerala