Keralite with gold from Dubai held at Mangaluru airport

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 26-03-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 14:35 IST
A total of 1.23 kg of gold smuggled by a passenger from Dubai was seized by the Customs at the international airport here on Friday.

The passenger Ismail Ahamad Kallar, belonging to Kasaragod in Kerala, was arrested, a press release said.

He was carrying gold powder mixed with solid gum and concealed in his undergarments. The precious metal in the form of crude chains was also seized, the release said.

The yellow metal was worth Rs 57.14 lakh, it said.

