2 die while cleaning septic tank in east Delhi: Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 14:40 IST
2 die while cleaning septic tank in east Delhi: Police

Two men died allegedly after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning a septic tank of a banquet hall in east Delhi's Ghazipur, police said on Friday.

Lokesh (35) and Prem Chand (40), residents of Trilokpuri, entered the tank to clean it on Thursday evening and were found dead inside it subsequently, the police said, adding that the deceased were not given any protective gear and were offered Rs 3,000 for the work.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they said.

''The housekeeping staff of the banquet hall called the two men for cleaning the tank at 7.30 pm and around 10 pm, they were found dead,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Yadav said.

Teams from the fire department, Delhi Disaster Management Authority and MCD visited the spot, he said, adding that the two men were taken to a hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

A case under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 9 of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act has been registered, the DCP said. Further investigation is underway, the police said.

