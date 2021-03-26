Left Menu

Maha CM assures strict action in hospital fire, announces aid

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said strict action will be taken against those found responsible for the fire at a hospital in a Mumbai mall, which resulted in the death of 10 patients.Speaking to reporters after visiting the mall, Thackeray apologised to the families of the victims and announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the kin of each deceased.Thackeray said the fire did not break out in the hospital, but at some office or shop situated below it.According to officials, the incident occurred in Sunrise Hospital in the Dreams Mall building in Bhandup area shortly after Thursday midnight.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-03-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 14:43 IST
Maha CM assures strict action in hospital fire, announces aid

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said strict action will be taken against those found responsible for the fire at a hospital in a Mumbai mall, which resulted in the death of 10 patients.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the mall, Thackeray apologised to the families of the victims and announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the kin of each deceased.

Thackeray said the fire did not break out in the hospital, but at some office or shop situated below it.

According to officials, the incident occurred in Sunrise Hospital in the Dreams Mall building in Bhandup area shortly after Thursday midnight. The hospital is located on the top floor of the four-storeyed mall building and there were 76 patients, most of them being treated for COVID-19, when the fire broke out.

The chief minister said the state government had last year allowed some hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients given the spread of the disease and the said that the facility in the Bhandup mall was one of them.

''The permission was to end on March 31. Unfortunately, the fire broke on the first floor of the mall and spread upwards,'' he said.

The chief minister said that efforts were made to rescue all the patients admitted at the hospital. However, it took some time to evacuate those who were on ventilators.

''Unfortunately, they died,'' he said.

''We wake up after such incidents take place and then a probe is carried out. This incident, too, will be investigated. Action will be taken as per law probe against whoever is at fault,'' Thackeray added.

He said that in the recent past he had issued instructions to carry out structural and fire audits of COVID-19 care centres and field hospitals across the state.

''I had asked (the authorities) to ensure such incidents do not occur. Still, unfortunately, this has taken place.

''...I express regret to those who have lost their kin in the incident,'' he said in Marathi.

Speaking in Hindi, Thackeray later said, ''I apologise to the kin of those who died in the incident.'' The chief minister said that compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be given to the next kin of each deceased.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Educational institutions in HP to remain closed till Apr 4

Shimla, Mar 26 PTI The Himachal Pradesh government has ordered the closure of all educational institutions including universities, colleges, technical institutes and schools till April 4 as a precautionary measure due the recent spike in CO...

PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh's Orakandi would send positive message to Matua community: BJP MP

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MP Shantanu Thakur on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modis visit to Orakandi in Bangladesh would send a positive message to the Matua, Namasudra, Rajbansi and other Scheduled Castes SCs in India. Thakur,...

Amazon India Commits to More Than 222 Hours of Lights off Across Its Buildings for Earth Hour

The companys pan-India network of Fulfilment Centres, Sort Centres, Delivery Stations as well as its corporate offices will switch off lights to spread awareness about the significance of energy conservation Bangalore, Karnataka, India Busi...

Recovery optimism pushes UK stocks higher; Smiths Group shines

British shares rose on Friday as higher February retail sales underpinned global economic recovery optimism, while Smiths Group jumped after posting better-than-expected half-year profit. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.7, with mining...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021