US congratulates Bangladesh on its 50th Independence Day

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday congratulated Bangladesh on its 50th Independence day and recognised the remarkable contributions that the country has made to global development.

Bangladesh is celebrating 50 years of independence and the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. A 10-day programme to mark the twin occasions began on the 101st birth anniversary of Bangabandhu on March 17 and will end through Friday’s Independence Day celebrations.

Advertisement

The US and Bangladesh both undertook courageous struggles for independence, said Blinken in a statement. “Over the last 50 years, we have cooperated on issues ranging from economic development to peacekeeping, and we have fostered strong people-to-people ties. As a result, our friendship has grown ever stronger. Today, our people are partnering to promote human rights, address climate change, and combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” Blinken said.

“Just as in the earliest days of our relationship, we appreciate a shared commitment to democratic values and the prosperity and welfare of our people, who are joined in their aspirations to create a better world for our children over the next 50 years,” he said. “As we work together toward a safe and secure region and a healthy and prosperous future, we recognise the remarkable contributions Bangladesh has made to global development,” Blinken said.

Early this week, a group of four influential American lawmakers introduced a resolution in the US House of Representatives to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence.

The resolution, introduced by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez along with Rashida Talib, Jimmy Gomez and Gregory W Meeks, recognises the courage of freedom fighters in the struggle for independence and democracy and expresses support for the principles of democratic governance to which the people of Bangladesh are committed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)