Left Menu

Bhima Koregaon case: SC reserves order on Gautam Navlaka's bail plea

The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its order on a petition filed by Gautam Navlakha, an accused in Bhima Koregaon violence case, challenging the Bombay High Court order rejecting his plea for default bail.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 14:52 IST
Bhima Koregaon case: SC reserves order on Gautam Navlaka's bail plea
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its order on a petition filed by Gautam Navlakha, an accused in Bhima Koregaon violence case, challenging the Bombay High Court order rejecting his plea for default bail. A three-judge bench headed by Justice UU Lalit reserved the order after hearing arguments from counsels appearing for Navlakha and NIA.

The High Court had rejected Navlakha's plea on February 8 saying that the period for which an accused is under illegal detention cannot be taken into account while computing the 90-day custody period for grant of default bail. Navlakha, in the Apex Court, has sought bail on the ground that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) failed to file its charge-sheet within the prescribed upper-limit of 90 days as per Section 167(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

He stated that the period for which he was confined to his house under house arrest should be calculated as part of judicial custody and should be taken into account while deciding the custody period under Section 167(2). He had sought bail from the High Court on the same grounds. Last year, a special court had rejected his application for default bail.

Navlakha, one of the several civil liberties activists in the Bhima Koregaon case, has been booked under stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for an alleged conspiracy to topple the government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-police chiefs convicted over Turkish-Armenian editor's murder - Anadolu

A Turkish court sentenced two former police chiefs on Friday to life in prison for their role in the killing of prominent Turkish-Armenian journalist Hrant Dink more than 14 years ago, state-owned Anadolu news agency said. Editor of the bil...

Rising prices of petrol, diesel, gas making life difficult for common man; poor are becoming poorer: Manmohan Singh in video message to Assam.

Rising prices of petrol, diesel, gas making life difficult for common man poor are becoming poorer Manmohan Singh in video message to Assam....

'Freedom to oppose abuse in Xinjiang is fundamental': Boris Johnson slams Chinese sanctions on UK

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday slammed China for imposing sanctions on nine UK individuals and four entities, stating that the freedom to speak out in opposition against the abuse faced by Uyghurs in Xinjiang is fundamental....

ED raids ex-United Bank of India CMD Archana Bhargava

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Friday said it has searched two premises of former United Bank of India UBI CMD Archana Bhargava in connection with a money-laundering investigation.It said the action against the banker, also a former exec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021