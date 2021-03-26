Left Menu

DGGI Nagpur unit busts fake invoice racket in Maharashtra

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 26-03-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 14:53 IST
The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Nagpur has busted a fake invoice racket in Maharashtra involving 15 entities who availed fraudulent Input Tax Credit of Rs 282.34 crore and has arrested six persons in the case.

As part of the ongoing drive against fake invoices, multiple searches were conducted in the last 3-4 days by the officers of DGGI, Nagpur Zonal Unit across Maharashtra to target 15 entities operating in Nashik, Palghar - Thane sector, a DGGI release said.

The targeted searches revealed that these 15 entities were non-existent at the declared addresses and had uploaded forged/fake documents as proof of businesses.

DGGI further informed that the analysis of documents revealed that these 15 fake entities had engaged in fictitious transactions of over Rs 3,000 crore on the inward as well as outward legs.

Further, these 15 entities had themselves availed fraudulent Input Tax Credit (ITC) of Rs 282.34 crore and had passed on this fraudulent ITC to other entities.

In these fictitious transactions, these 15 entities had deceptively shown goods like Organic Chemicals, Paints/Varnishes, Boards/Panels, Lab Chemicals and Sulphuric Acid.

''During the searches at a number of hideouts, six persons, who were either Proprietors or Partners of these fictitious entities have been traced and apprehended so far in the last 3 to 4 days.

''All these persons have confessed to their crimes during sustained interrogation. In view of the grave Cognizable/Non Bailable offences committed by these persons, all six persons were arrested on the basis of arrest authorizations issued by the Additional Director General, DGGI, Nagpur Zonal Unit,'' DGGI said.

It further said that all the six persons have been sent to Judicial Custody for 14 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

