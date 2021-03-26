Left Menu

President Kovind complains of chest discomfort, undergoes checkup at Army hospital in Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday visited the Army's Research and Referral Hospital after he complained of chest discomfort.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 15:11 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday visited the Army's Research and Referral Hospital after he complained of chest discomfort. The hospital informed that his condition is stable.

"Hon'ble President of India, visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation. His condition is stable," read a medical bulletin by the Army hospital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a two-day visit to Bangladesh, enquired about the President's health.

"PM Narendra Modi spoke to Rashtrapati Ji's son. He enquired about the President's health and prayed for his well-being," PMO tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

