2 held for stabbing man

A 40-year-old man was stabbed by two people in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar area, police said on Friday. Both the accused have been arrested, they said. The victim named Ajeem Khan alias Naved, who is a resident of Zakir Nagar here, was having tea at a local hotel when a quarrel broke out between some people in which he interfered, police said. Sometime later, two men came and stabbed him in his thigh and waist, a senior police officer said. The accused have been identified as Danish and Riyazuddin, both residents of Azeem Dairy area here, the officer said. A case under relevant sections has been registered and both the accused have been arrested. The victim has been admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre and his condition is stable, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)