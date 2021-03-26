Left Menu

Delhi doctor convicted in cheating case held for jumping bail

However, he did not surrender before jail authorities after expiry of his bail period, they said.After receiving a tip-off on Wednesday, a raiding party was constituted and the doctor was arrested from Aakash Hospital in Sector-3 of Dwarka, Deputy Commissioner of Police Crime Bhisham Singh said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 15:31 IST
A 65-year-old doctor who was convicted in a cheating case has been arrested from Dwarka by the Delhi Police's crime branch for jumping bail, officials said on Friday.

Gajender Nayyar, who was declared a proclaimed offender in 2016 by a court here, was on interim bail in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he did not surrender before jail authorities after expiry of his bail period, they said.

''After receiving a tip-off on Wednesday, a raiding party was constituted and the doctor was arrested from Aakash Hospital in Sector-3 of Dwarka,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bhisham Singh said. He was also involved in issuing fake medical reports and had helped over 50 inmates in securing bail from the Delhi High court and other district courts, police said.

Nayyar, an MBBS doctor, is an alumnus of the Maulana Azad Medical College, police said.

