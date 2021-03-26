ADG-rank officers posted as new police commissioners in Kanpur & Varanasi

A day after the Uttar Pradesh government decided to introduce the police commissionerate system in two more districts of the state, senior IPS officers of the rank of ADG, A Satish Ganesh and Asim Arun have respectively been posted as police commissioners of Varanasi and Kanpur zones.

ADG/IG, Agra, A Satish Ganesh has been made the first police commissioner of Varanasi and ADG, UP-112, Asim Arun will become the first police commissioner of Kanpur, a government spokesman said on Friday.

On Thursday night, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had approved the commissionerate system of policing in Varanasi and Kanpur aimed at giving more powers to the police.

The state government had in January last year implemented the commissionerate system for Lucknow and Noida, and posted ADG-level officers as police commissioners there.

The system gives more powers, including magisterial powers, to police officers and is aimed at better and effective policing.

Besides these two officers, the government also reshuffled the jurisdiction of 14 more IPS officers, the spokesman added.

