Left Menu

ACB files chargesheet against 3 in J&K Bank loan fraud case

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-03-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 15:45 IST
ACB files chargesheet against 3 in J&K Bank loan fraud case

Srinagar, Mar 26 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday filed a chargesheet against three people, including two officials of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank, in connection with Rs 270 crore loan fraud case.

''ACB presented a chargesheet against Raj Singh Gehlot, Managing Director, Aman Hospitality Private Ltd, Rakesh Kumar Kharyal and Kuldeep Gupta, then Managers of J&K Bank, Ansal Plaza Branch, New Delhi and others in Rs 270 crore J&K Bank loan fraud case,'' a spokesperson of the ACB said in a statement. He said a case was registered in July 2019 to probe allegations of financial irregularities in the loans availed by M/s Aman Hospitality Pvt Ltd, New Delhi from the of the J&K Bank's Ansal Plaza Branch in the national capital. ''It was alleged that the officers of J&K Bank Ansal Plaza Branch had given loan worth crores of rupees to this firm and in connivance with the said firm, the loan amounts so sanctioned were declared as NPA to facilitate the firm to have a one time settlement to its advantage,'' the spokesperson said.

He said the firm had apparently availed loans for the construction of a five star hotel in Delhi with a project cost estimated at Rs 866.89 crore but investigation revealed that the loans were diverted for various other purposes and misappropriated by the borrower Raj Singh Gehlot.

''Investigation has established that out of the Rs 100 crore sanctioned as term loan in the first phase to M/s AHPL an amount of Rs 35 crore has been diverted by Raj Singh Gehlot,'' he added.

Gehlot, in connivance with the bank officials and other co-accused, through fictitious firms and layering the funds through other banks in a complex maze of transactions had cheated the bank to the tune of Rs 35 crores, he said. ''Further investigation into the remaining diversions is in progress apart from the allegations of illegally entering into an OTS to the firm advantage by J&K Bank officials,'' the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Conservative news outlets, accused of election falsehoods, air disclaimers

Businessman Mike Lindell appeared on the cable network Newsmax last month and launched into a baseless conspiracy theory blaming a voting machine company for fraud in the 2020 presidential election.After muting Lindells microphone, a Newsma...

Kerala Catholic Bishop's Council condemns harassment of nuns in UP

The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council on Friday condemned the alleged harassment of nuns in Uttar Pradesh and urged the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government to punish the offenders. Spokesperson of Kerala Catholic Bishops Council Fr Jacob ...

Sensex jumps 568 points, Tata shares rally after SC verdict

Equity benchmark indices closed over 1 per cent higher on Friday on the back of favourable global cues amid progress in distribution of Covid-19 vaccines. At the closing bell, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 568 points or 1.17 per cent at 49,00...

Govt planning to bring more population groups under COVID-19 vaccination drive: Vardhan

The Centre is planning to widen the scope of the COVID-19 immunization drive by bringing more population groups under its ambit, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday, days after everyone above 45 years was made eligible to get...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021