Anwesh, who has completed his B.Tech, had come to Delhi from his native place in Andhra Pradesh to set up his business and was looking to rent a room in Paschim Vihar area, they said.But his passion for photography landed him in trouble and he ended up stealing Rs 22,000 in cash and the camera from the room he had rented and fled to Visakhapatnam, the police said.After his arrest, the police has also recovered the stolen camera.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 15:52 IST
Man held for stealing cash, camera from house

A 31-year-old man has been arrested from Visakhapatnam for allegedly stealing cash and a camera worth Rs 1,40,000 from a house in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar area, police said on Friday.

Police said the accused has been identified as Koneru Anwesh. Anwesh, who has completed his B.Tech, had come to Delhi from his native place in Andhra Pradesh to set up his business and was looking to rent a room in Paschim Vihar area, they said.

But his passion for photography landed him in trouble and he ended up stealing Rs 22,000 in cash and the camera from the room he had rented and fled to Visakhapatnam, the police said.

After his arrest, the police has also recovered the stolen camera. The cash that he stole had been spent by him, they said.

Police started its probe after a man named Chander Prakash Maheshwari alleged that the camera and cash had been stolen from his house and he suspected that Anwesh who had come looking for a room might have stolen it, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parminder Singh said, ''The accused was a resident of Andhra Pradesh and he had contacted the complainant to rent a room via social media. The address of the accused was located and he was nabbed from Visakhapatnam.'' The accused told the police that he had come to Delhi to establish his business. He wanted to purchase used cars from Delhi at reasonable rates and sell it in Andhra Pradesh, police said. When he went to complainant's house to rent the room, he noticed a costly camera and cash kept there. He disclosed that he had a passion for photography and wanted a high-end camera for that. So when he got an opportunity, he made full use of it and stole the camera, the DCP said.

