8 rapes, 4 murders daily registered in Odisha in 2020: Report

Odisha recorded an average of eight rape cases and four murders every day in 2020, according to the White Paper on the states crime scenario tabled in the assembly on Friday.The report said, the state police registered 2,984 rape cases last year of which 2,907 cases were found to be true.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-03-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 16:40 IST
Odisha recorded an average of eight rape cases and four murders every day in 2020, according to the White Paper on the state's crime scenario tabled in the assembly on Friday.

The report said, the state police registered 2,984 rape cases last year of which 2,907 cases were found to be true. Chargesheets were filed in 2,054 cases.

As many as 1.34 lakh cognisable offences, including 4,088 dowry-related incidents, 1,470 murders, 2,166 cases of loot, 4,500 burglary, 10,412 theft, 3,524 swindling, 2,059 rioting, and 9,817 motor vehicle accidents were registered during 2020, the report said.

Out of the 1.34 lakh cognisable offences, 1,29,305 cases were found to be true and chargesheets were filed in 93,229 cases.

Of the 1,470 murder cases registered last year, 1,392 were found to be true and chargesheets have been submitted in 694 cases.

Similarly, the police registered 2,166 loot cases and filed chargesheets in 882 cases. Of the total cases, 2,127 were found to be true.

As many as 1,816 accused persons have been arrested and stolen properties worth Rs 4.24 crore were recovered during the year.

However, the report said, the law and order situation was peaceful durng 2020.

Twenty-seven cases of Hindu-Muslim animosity and three incidents of communal tension between Hindus and Christians were reported in the state in the period, the report said.

The situations were brought under control with the timely intervention of local police and administration, the report said.

It said, the state has been successful in the management of the COVID-19 situation.

As many as 8,902 police officers and staff were infected with the virus during the pandemic, 48 police personnel lost their lives on duty and 1,002 donated plasma after recovering from the infection, the report said.

