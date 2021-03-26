Two trains collide in Egypt's Sohag province -Egypt state TV

Two trains collide in Egypt's Sohag province -Egypt state TVReuters | Cairo | Updated: 26-03-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 16:58 IST
Two trains have collided in the north of the Egyptian province of Sohag, Egyptian state TV reported on Friday, and a health ministry official told local media there were dozens of casualties.
Pictures on local media showed train carriages derailed above a channel of water.
