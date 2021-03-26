UP woman found dead with her throat slit

UP woman found dead with her throat slitPTI | Ballia | Updated: 26-03-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 17:04 IST
A 19-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia on Friday, police said.
The woman used to live with her parents in Kashiram housing colony, ASP Sanjay Yadav said.
The body was discovered by the woman's mother when she returned home on Friday afternoon, he said.
SP Vipin Tada and other senior officials have reached the spot and a probe into the matter is underway, the ASP said, adding that the body has been sent for postmortem.
