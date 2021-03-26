Iran plans to start making Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in April -RIA

Iran plans to start making Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in April -RIAReuters | Tehran | Updated: 26-03-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 17:07 IST
Iran expects to start domestic production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in April, the RIA news agency cited the Iranian ambassador to Moscow as saying on Friday.
Iran approved Sputnik V for domestic use in January, and says it has received more than 400,000 of the 2 million doses it ordered from Russia.
