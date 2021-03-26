Bharat Bandh: 20 CPI (ML) activists held in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia

Bharat Bandh: 20 CPI (ML) activists held in Uttar Pradesh's BalliaPTI | Ballia | Updated: 26-03-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 17:08 IST
Twenty CPI (ML) activists, protesting in Sikandarpur township of the district on the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions, were taken into custody here on Friday.
Those taken into custody included CPI-ML leader Shri Ram Chaudhary, said Sikandarpur police station in-charge, Amar Jeet Yadav.
He said, however, there was no effect of the bandh in the area, where elaborate security arrangements had been made.
The CPI (ML) activists, who had reached the township to stage a protest and make the 'Bharat Bandh' called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) successful, were taken into custody here in the forenoon, Yadav said.
Recently, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Singh Tikait had addressed Kisan Mahapanchayat in Sikandarpur, which was organised by Chaudhary. The 'Bharat Bandh' has been called by the SKM, an umbrella body of farmer unions protesting the three contentious central agri laws. The nationwide shutdown has been scheduled from 6 am to 6 to mark four months of the farmers' agitation on Delhi's three borders -- Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Akhilesh Yadav targets Adityanath, says due not given to SP regime for works
Special observers should be appointed for Nandigram assembly seat where Mamata Banerjee is candidate: BJP general secy Bhupender Yadav.
Poll panel should make public video of Mamata Banerjee's March 10 rally in Nandigram: BJP general secy Bhupender Yadav.
BJP leaders meet EC, demand independent inquiry into incident in which Mamata Banerjee got injured: Party general secy Bhupender Yadav.
FIR against former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav, 20 Samajwadi Party workers for allegedly assaulting journalists in Moradabad: Police.