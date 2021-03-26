Left Menu

Bharat Bandh: 20 CPI (ML) activists held in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 26-03-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 17:08 IST
Bharat Bandh: 20 CPI (ML) activists held in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia

Twenty CPI (ML) activists, protesting in Sikandarpur township of the district on the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions, were taken into custody here on Friday.

Those taken into custody included CPI-ML leader Shri Ram Chaudhary, said Sikandarpur police station in-charge, Amar Jeet Yadav.

He said, however, there was no effect of the bandh in the area, where elaborate security arrangements had been made.

The CPI (ML) activists, who had reached the township to stage a protest and make the 'Bharat Bandh' called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) successful, were taken into custody here in the forenoon, Yadav said.

Recently, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Singh Tikait had addressed Kisan Mahapanchayat in Sikandarpur, which was organised by Chaudhary. The 'Bharat Bandh' has been called by the SKM, an umbrella body of farmer unions protesting the three contentious central agri laws. The nationwide shutdown has been scheduled from 6 am to 6 to mark four months of the farmers' agitation on Delhi's three borders -- Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Henry to ditch social media, calls on firms to tackle online abuse

Former France international Thierry Henry said on Friday he will be disabling his social media accounts to protest against the platforms for not taking action over anonymous account holders who are guilty of racism and bullying online. Form...

Films Division to hold Rangbhoomi showcasing India's theatrical traditions

On the occasion of World Theatre Day, 27 March, Films Division is organising a two-day film festival showcasing Indias theatrical traditions including experiments carried out in various parts of the country. The films will be streamed on ht...

CBI arrests GST superintendent in bribery case

A senior official of the central GST department has been arrested by the CBI in connection with an alleged bribery case, officials said on Friday.Amit Dalal, a superintendent in the central GST Department, had fled from Mumbai after the arr...

Egyptian trains collided after emergency brakes triggered - rail authority

Egypts railway authority said on Friday that two trains collided causing dozens of casualties after emergency brakes were triggered by unknown individuals near the city of Sohag.The brakes caused one of the trains to stop and the other to c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021