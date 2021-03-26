Left Menu

Nikita Tomar murder case: Two convicts sentenced to life imprisonment by Haryana court

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-03-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 17:16 IST
A fast-track court in Haryana's Faridabad on Friday sentenced two men to life imprisonment in connection with the murder of Nikita Tomar, five months after she was shot outside her college in a crime caught on camera.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 each on convicts Tausif and Rehan, defence counsel Adal Singh Rawat told reporters outside the court.

On Wednesday, the court had convicted the two men in the case. Prime accused Tausif and another accused Rehan were held guilty and third accused Azharuddin was acquitted in the case.

Nikita Tomar was killed in Ballabhgarh in Faridabad district on October 26 by Tausif, who had been pressuring her to marry him, police had then said.

The final-year B.Com student had stepped out of her college after an exam when Tausif confronted her, trying to force her into a car, police had said.

The two accused were later arrested on the basis of CCTV footage of the crime.

The Faridabad Police had filed a 700-page charge sheet before the court on November 6, less than two weeks after the murder.

